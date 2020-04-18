The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s all you need to know as you start your day.
Updated 18 hours ago
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #CORONAVIRUS: Health officials have confirmed a further 43 people who contracted Covid-19 have died in Ireland and 629 new cases in Ireland.
2. #WUHAN: The central Chinese city of Wuhan has revised its coronavirus death toll to 3,869, increasing the number of fatalities by 1,290.
3. #FATAL STABBING: Gardaí have issued an appeal for information in relation to the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man in the Ballybough House complex in Dublin’s north inner city on Wednesday night.
4. #CARE HOME: Eleven people with a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 have died at one older person care home in Dublin over the past two weeks, the HSE has confirmed.
5. #GAELTACHT: Summer courses at more than 20 Gaeltacht colleges have been thrown into doubt this year due to the Covid-19 emergency.
6. #TEDROS GHEBREYESUS: The Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has thanked Tánaiste Simon Coveney for pledging to increase Ireland’s contribution to the WHO.
7. #LYRA MCKEE: A virtual commemoration will take place for Lyra McKee this weekend on the first anniversary of the 29 year-old journalist’s death.
8. #UNITED STATES: New White House guidelines outline a phased approach to restoring normal commerce and services, but only for places with strong testing and seeing a decrease in Covid-19 cases.
9. #MODELLING: The Chair of the modelling group advising on the country’s response to Covid-19 has said we are at a “plateau” in terms of the level infections but there is a “delicate balance” to be maintained.