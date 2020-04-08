The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CHINA Authorities in China have said it recorded no deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

2. #GENEROUS Gardaí in Wicklow were ordered to stop accepting gifts during the Covid-19 crisis, TheJournal.ie has learned.

3. #REMAINS Skeletal remains found on a river bank in Swords, Co Dublin yesterday are believed to date back to the 15th century.

4. #FRONTLINE Hundreds of nursing students could be placed on the nursing register early under plans being drawn up to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

5. #SUPPORTS Hospital cleaners have described the long hours they’ve been working in recent weeks as hospitals battle the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

6. #OZ Cardinal George Pell was released from prison today, hours after Australia’s High Court quashed his conviction for child sex abuse, bringing to an abrupt end the most high-profile paedophilia case faced by the Catholic Church.

7. #SUPERMOON A pink supermoon is set to brighten the night skies tonight – though there will not be any noticeable colour difference, as the name might suggest.

8. #ARREST Gardaí have charged a man over 10 recent incidents of burglary, attempted burglary, criminal damage and theft in Limerick in the past two months.

9. #WEATHER Temperatures will rise to 15 degrees in places today, with dry and bright sunny spells forecasted.