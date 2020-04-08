The 9 at 9: Wednesday

By Denis Bedoya  On  In News Summary Leave a comment 

Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

Updated 5 hours ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GARDA POWERS: Health Minister Simon Harris has signed regulations that allow gardaí to arrest people who do not abide by Covid-19 restrictions.

2. #EXAMS: Higher and further education exams won’t be taking place in examination centres during the Covid-19 emergency, Minister for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor has confirmed.

3. #CORK: A man in his 20s is in hospital after being stabbed during a brawl in Cork last night.

4. #WHO: US President Donald Trump has threatened to cease sending US funds to the World Health Organization (WHO), claiming that the international body “missed the call” on the coronavirus pandemic.

5. #PLASTIC: Galway and Waterford City Councils have asked people to stop discarding plastic gloves on the ground after using them, as more people wear plastic protective equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

6. #RIP: American folk legend John Prine, widely considered one of his generation’s most influential songwriters, has died following complications of coronavirus.

7. #COURT: A man in his 40s is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court in Dublin this morning, charged with a number of offences including trafficking contrary to section two of the Illegal Immigrants (Trafficking) Act 2000.

8. #TWITTER: Twitter founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey is setting aside $1 billion (€919 million) in stock to establish a philanthropic venture aimed initially at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

9. #COCOONING: Freephone services have been launched by Ireland’s five main banks to help cocooning customers make payments and carry out other banking services.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *