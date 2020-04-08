The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GARDA POWERS: Health Minister Simon Harris has signed regulations that allow gardaí to arrest people who do not abide by Covid-19 restrictions.

2. #EXAMS: Higher and further education exams won’t be taking place in examination centres during the Covid-19 emergency, Minister for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor has confirmed.

3. #CORK: A man in his 20s is in hospital after being stabbed during a brawl in Cork last night.

4. #WHO: US President Donald Trump has threatened to cease sending US funds to the World Health Organization (WHO), claiming that the international body “missed the call” on the coronavirus pandemic.

5. #PLASTIC: Galway and Waterford City Councils have asked people to stop discarding plastic gloves on the ground after using them, as more people wear plastic protective equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

6. #RIP: American folk legend John Prine, widely considered one of his generation’s most influential songwriters, has died following complications of coronavirus.

7. #COURT: A man in his 40s is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court in Dublin this morning, charged with a number of offences including trafficking contrary to section two of the Illegal Immigrants (Trafficking) Act 2000.

8. #TWITTER: Twitter founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey is setting aside $1 billion (€919 million) in stock to establish a philanthropic venture aimed initially at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

9. #COCOONING: Freephone services have been launched by Ireland’s five main banks to help cocooning customers make payments and carry out other banking services.

