The adorable gesture customers are making for their local supermarket workers amid coronavirus

Shoppers around the country have left notes in their local Woolworths and Coles supermarkets to thank the shelf stackers, checkout workers and employees for their hard work amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Supermarkets across Australia have been hammered in recent weeks due to panic buying, with many workers copping abuse from customers on account of stock shortages and item limits.

However, not everyone feels the same way, and some shoppers have been keen to showcase their appreciation for supermarket employees – by way of notes and even bouquets of flowers for their local workers.

‘This is so cute! I saw this in Woolworths Carlton Victoria today,’ one woman posted, alongside a note that reads ‘To all Woolworths staff. Thank you for your efforts’.

Others soon added their own notes or those that they had seen in supermarkets.

One was shared from Ballarat in Victoria and read ‘Dear staff. Thank you for all you’re doing to keep your community stocked with essentials! You’re doing a fantastic job! We appreciate your hard work! Thank you’.

The note ended with the hashtag ‘the kindness pandemic’.

Another note from Victoria highlighted people’s appreciation despite the fact that the workers ‘also have to deal with some people’s fears, angers and panic’.

It wasn’t just notes that were being left for supermarket workers, but bouquets of flowers and boxes of chocolates too.

‘I took a bunch of flowers to my local Woolies to say thank you to the girls for all their hard work,’ one woman wrote.

‘It’s the least I could do when they are trying their best.’

An Aldi employee also posted on Facebook, writing ‘I am one of many hundreds of staff who work at Aldi.

‘We as staff members are here to help you all.’

She continued: ‘I just want to write something uplifting that happened to me yesterday while I was at work among the chaos from customers scrambling to get the basic groceries.

‘I was on the main register at work serving some decent customers and along comes my eldest daughter with a bunch of flowers for the whole team at work.

‘Just to say thank you for all the hard work we do and what we cop. It just brought a tear to my eye.’

Other employees said they have received boxes of chocolates from well-wishing customers.