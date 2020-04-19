The Australian Defence Force BANS Zoom after Hamish Blake prank

The Australian Defence Force has banned the use of video conferencing app Zoom, soon after an online meeting was hacked by comedian Hamish Blake.

According to a report in The Australian on Monday, Defence personnel have been ‘banned’ amid concerns ‘hostile foreign actors’ could exploit security flaws.

The report goes on to say that uniformed members and Defence bureaucrats received the news in a special bulletin.

‘They received the edict in a special bulletin on maintaining information security when working offsite because of COVID-19 social distancing.’

The company has already previously admitted to ‘mistakenly’ rerouting information on some of its users to China.

The news of the ban comes after comedian Hamish Blake pranked users of the software, after he hijacked a number of video conferences last week.

In an online series titled Zoom for One More, Hamish hijacked a video conference from an air force flight log meeting.

The comedian sported a gold bomber jacket at the air force meeting.

He also hijacked meetings from a primary school staff briefing, and an executive meeting for the online retailer, The Iconic.

Zoom is a video conferencing tool used by many professionals to host meetings for small or large teams remotely.

His unexpected drop-ins were met with laughter and applause as he pretended to have knowledge about what each group was speaking about.

It is unknown exactly how he got Zoom meeting room details, but the comedian did ask for fans to send through the online details.

