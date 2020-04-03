‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Update: Is Peter Weber Dating Kelley Flanagan After Madison Breakup?

Peter Weber is no longer with his initial “The Bachelor” winner Hannah Ann Sluss after ending their engagement during filming, nor is he with his runner-up Madison Prewett following their March 13 breakup, but it appears he may not be alone.

The ABC lead was pictured spending time outdoors with his former Season 24 contestant Kelley Flanagan in her hometown of Chicago recently. As noted by E! Online, the two appeared “very comfortable with each other” as they spent time at the Riverwalk.

“They were right across from Marina Towers. They seemed to just be hanging out on the walk,” an onlooker told the outlet. “Peter was vibing and it seemed like, at one point, Kelley had his leg in her lap.”

Despite the flirty nature of the above photos, Page Six reports that the Bachelor Nation alums were not alone on their outing. Dustin Kendrick, who appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and Clay Harbor, who appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise,” were also present. Though, this isn’t the first time rumors of a possible Peter and Kelley reunion have surfaced.

In early March, Kelley was absent from “The Bachelor: The Women Tell All” taping despite being eliminated by Peter ahead of hometowns. She inexplicably reappeared during his “The Bachelor” finale taping weeks later. At the time, she denied she was dating Peter, saying, “I have heard that. I heard that I’m pregnant and I also heard that I’m with Peter right now. I’m not with Peter.”

Peter, Kelley, and Dustin currently hanging at the Riverwalk in Chicago. Pics and videos are making the rounds so I’m sure you’ll be seeing these pop up on sites soon… pic.twitter.com/ltD2qMixdm

So, are Peter and Kelley dating now? To date, the former co-stars have not spoken out about their meetup on social media, and spoiler king Reality Steve has also yet to provide any clear-cut details about the relationship, only alerting fans of the images via Twitter on Wednesday.

This means Bachelor Nation may have to wait to get a clearer picture of what lies ahead for Peter and Kelley. At least for Kelley’s sake, we already know Peter’s mom Barbara approves.