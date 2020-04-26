‘The Bachelor’ Star Peter Weber ‘More Laid-Back’ In Real Life Than On The Show

Peter Weber is “more relaxed” in real life compared to his character on the TV show.

Weber just completed his stint on ABC’s dating and relationship reality TV series “The Bachelor” and an insider revealed that he is actually different in person in real life, and he is more likable compared to his aura on the show.

“The girls from Peter’s season are seeing a completely different side of Peter now from who they knew on the show,” a source told Us Weekly.

“He’s much more laid-back, relaxed and chill. On the show, he was guarded and seemed to be putting on a front.”

The insider added that Kelley Flanagan, who is rumored to be his girlfriend, is quite happy. She was allegedly pleased with Weber’s personality swap because she was reminded of how he was before they appeared on the reality show together that’s why she is hanging out with him again. The two met before they started filming “The Bachelor.”

Weber and Flanagan are quarantining together in Illinois amid the coronavirus pandemic, sparking rumors that they are an item. When both were on “The Bachelor,” Weber sent Flanagan home in week seven because he felt that their relationship was rooted on friendship and not on romance.

He ended up choosing Hannah Ann Sluss. They were engaged after the season, but he broke up with her to be with runner-up Madison Prewett. However, Weber and Prewett eventually decided to go separate ways.

Earlier this month, Weber cleared his relationship with Flanagan while speaking with fellow “Bachelor” alum Nick Viall in the “Viall Files“ podcast. According to him, their relationship is “serendipitous.”

“There’s a lot of stuff that people don’t know,” Weber said. “My relationship with Kelley has been… serendipitous. You go all the way back to the very beginning—us running into each other before any of this stuff started. Obviously, the show happened and it didn’t work out for us.”

Weber also explained how he ended up quarantining with Flanagan. According to him, he didn’t want to go home and put his parents at risk due to the coronavirus.

“She’s always been supportive of me. Long story short, I wasn’t working so I thought I’d go out there [to Chicago] and spend some time with her, take her mind off some [family] things,” Weber said of Flanagan.