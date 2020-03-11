The Batman: ‘HOLY S***’ Fans in MELTDOWN as Matt Reeves reveals epic batmobile

DC Comics character Batman has undergone several reboots over the years, and the latest sees Matt Reeves take the helm. It was confirmed Twilight star Robert Pattinson would be taking on the role last year, and while the unexpected casting choice was met with a considerable amount of backlash, fans have finally gotten used to the idea. And a first look at the film’s first scenes has been revealed.

Earlier this year, the first official picture of Pattinson in the Batman suit was released.

This was then followed by a brand new teaser trailer showing the actor in character.

But now the film producer has delivered three new pictures of Pattinson and the new and improved batmobile, and fans couldn’t cope.

Flocking to the comments, people devoured the images before sharing their thoughts.