The case of former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith has been adjourned for three months

THE CASE OF Lisa Smith, the former Defence Forces member charged with membership of ISIS, has been adjourned for three months.

Smith (37) appeared before Dublin District Court this afternoon. She was remanded on bail until 17 July.

The mother-of-one from Co Louth is charged that, between 28 October, 2015 and 1 December 2019, she was a member of an unlawful terrorist group “styling itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant” (Isil), also known as Isis, contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

Smith was arrested at Dublin Airport on suspicion of terrorist offences after returning from Turkey in November with her young daughter.

She had travelled to Syria a number of years ago after she converted to Islam.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing.