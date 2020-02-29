The Civil Guard locates a driver who recorded driving at 220 kilometers per hour and posted the video on social networks

During the recording, taken with a mobile, the driver made comments boasting the speed achieved in relation to the train he takes in parallel

The Civil Guard has located the driver who was recorded circulating at220 kilometers per hour on the A2 motorway, in Zaragoza, and posted the video on social networks. This is a 32-year-old man who has been investigated as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against road safety for driving a vehicle at a speed exceeding 80 km / h on an interurban road,whose permitted speed is 120 km / h, and on the other of circulating in a way“manifestly reckless”.

The investigation began after the diffusion in a well-known social network of a video whereI watched a vehicle circulating in parallel to the AVE, direction Barcelona, ​​at a speed much higher than allowed.

In these images it is verified how the high-end tourism driver drives at 220 km / h, as seen in the speedometer with which he was driving at5,000 revolutions per minute, while crossing other drivers of the va.

During the recording, taken with a mobile,the driver made comments boasting speedachieved in relation to the train, subsequently uploading the images to a well-known social network.

As a result of the investigation, the Civil Guardmanaged to identify the driver on February 17.