‘The Clone Wars’ Season 7, Episode 9 Preview: Facing Maul

“The Clone Wars” Season 7, episode 9 will begin the final arc of the show. Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) will meet some old friends and also face Maul (Sam Witwer) on Mandalore in the next episode.

Ahsoka will head to Mandalore in the next episode, but a preview video that has been released online shows she will meet Anakin (Matt Lanter) and the clones before the final battle. She will not rejoin the Jedi Order, but will work with the forces of the Republic to defeat a new threat that has emerged in the galaxy.

The invasion may result in success, but the voice over of Maul in the video explains the situation to Ahsoka. The Dark Side is stronger than ever, and the ongoing war has affected the Jedi negatively.

While the armies of the Republic invade the planet, Ahsoka will take on Maul alone. The fans can expect an epic lightsaber duel between the two characters in “The Clone Wars” Season 7, episode 9.

Preview stills of the next episode that have surfaced online tease massive battle scenes of clones fighting droids. The pictures also confirm the return of Obi-Wan (James Arnold Taylor). The Jedi Master will play an important role in planning the invasion of Mandalore.

Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff) will also return. A clip from the previous episode that has been released online shows how it was Bo Katan who asked Ahsoka to help her take her planet back from Maul.

It remains to be seen if the Darksaber will have a role in the plot in the last four episodes of the show. The Jedi weapon is revered by the people of Mandalore and it will be crucial for the person who intends to unite the people of the planet.

The Darksaber has already appeared in the “Rebels” animation series and the ongoing “The Mandalorian” TV series. Maul took the Jedi weapon and used it as a symbol of his rule.

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Season 7, episode 9 is titled “Old Friends Not Forgotten.” It will be released on April 17 on Disney+.