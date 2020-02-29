The European Union calls for peace negotiations between Afghans to start “without delay”

The European Union (EU) has urged this Saturday that negotiations between Afghans for a lasting peace begin “without delay” once the agreement reached between the United States and the Taliban is concluded.

“The EU considers the conclusion today of the declaration between Afghanistan and the US for peace and the agreement between the US and the Taliban an important first step towards a comprehensive peace process, with the negotiations between Afghans at its center,” said the high EU representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, in a statement on behalf of the Twenty-seven.

Borrell insisted that “you cannot miss the current opportunity to move towards peace.”

“The EU hopes that these negotiations in the hands of Afghans and led by Afghans will begin without delay exclusively and with the aim of aiming for a lasting peace that can create an environment of security and stability for all Afghans,” he said.

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, arrived on Saturday by surprise to the Qatari capital to participate in the signing ceremony of the peace agreement between Washington and the Afghan Taliban.

The signing of the agreement culminates a process of more than a year of negotiations and takes place after a week of reduction of violence by the insurgents that concluded last night without significant incidents.

For the EU to continue reducing violence until a ceasefire is reached “is a necessary condition for trust between the negotiating parties.”

He also noted that he is willing to “facilitate and support the peace process in order to preserve and build on the political, economic and social achievements of the people of Afghanistan since 2001” which in his view “must be irreversible.”

“The conflict needs a political solution in which human rights, including women’s rights, are respected,” he said, while calling for women and minorities to be well represented in the peace process.

Meanwhile, Germany has offered its support for an “internal peace process”. The agreement reached is “a sign of hope”, what is decisive now is that the Taliban “continue to reduce violence” and that all the actors involved start “as soon as possible” negotiations on an Afghan scale, says the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Heiko Maas, in a statement issued today by her department.

“For us it is important that the negotiations be made based on the progress made in the past years in the field of human rights and the rule of law,” the German communiqué adds. .