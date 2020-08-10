The Fall ending explained: What happened at the end of The Fall?

THE FALL is streaming on Netflix now and many people have binged through the serial killer drama series – here’s a look at the main plot points in the show’s finale.

Netflix UK has dropped The Fall with all three seasons now available for your viewing pleasure. The show might have finished airing originally on the BBC in 2016 but some fans are revisiting the compelling series. Express.co.uk has the main plot points from The Fall finale.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from all seasons of The Fall What happened at the end of The Fall? The finale started with Stella Gibson (played by Gillian Anderson) and Tom Anderson (Colin Morgan) trying to get under the skin of Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan) in a bid to get him to confess to his crimes. Stella mentioned the abuse he’d suffered at a boys’ home at the hands of a priest. She was attempting to get Paul to confess to his first killing back in London when he was Peter Baldwin. Fans learnt Spector later moved to Belfast and changed his name and built a new life for himself.

Since being shot at the end of season two, Spector claimed he’d lost his memory. He said he was “intrigued” by Paul Spector and had read about this person he was supposed to be. Stella was convinced Spector was hiding behind the mask of amnesia and kept her cool as she planned to take him down. She knew it was all just a performance and Spector just wanted attention. In a shocking scene, Spector attacked Stella brutally as well as Tom, breaking the latter’s arm. Luckily, it became clear Spector was faking his amnesia with CT scans showing no brain damage. He was trying to play his psychiatrist as well, but it wasn’t clear if he’d succeeded.

Fans discovered more about Spector’s past and how he would lay out the clothes of his mother on his bed as a child – much like he’d done with one of the murder victims – because it aroused him. He said he used to get hold of female underwear and use it as a pleasuring aid in his teen years. Katie Benedetto (Aisling Franciosi) was in a juvenile detention centre and self-harming while being held there. Prior to ending up there, she had been aiding Spector and having an affair with him. Stella went to see the teen and tried to convince her Spector didn’t care about her. However, it wasn’t apparent whether Katie took in Stella’s words but she did seem to be moved by the detective opening up about her self-harm and father’s death.

His death was foreshadowed at the start of the episode when Stella said death would be “an easy escape” for Spector and allow him to “cheat the system”. However, Spector soon realised the only way out was to kill himself. But before then, he planned to cause much death and destruction by attacking his psychiatrist. He also killed another patient at the facility he was being held at. Spector then took his own life in a similar manner to one of his victims, meaning he would evade justice forever.

Spector’s victim Rose Stagg (Valene Kane) was seen at home with her family again after being found in time after her horrifying kidnap ordeal at the start of the season. She was reading a fairytale to her daughter which seemed to have a more violent ending than more saccharine versions. The Fall ended with Stella by herself, drinking a large glass of wine as she tried to contemplate the Spector case. There was a hint she could be moving on to another case.

