‘The Flash’ Season 6 Finale Spoilers: Grant Gustin Reveals The Team Planned A Different Cliffhanger

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in “The Flash” taking a five-week break. The CW has resumed broadcasting new episodes from Tuesday, (April 21). Grant Gustin, who plays Barry in the show, has stated that “The Flash” Season 6’s finale cliffhanger ending is different.

This article contains spoilers from “The Flash” Season 6 episodes.

Gustin spoke with TVLine about the show’s current season finale. The actor said that the team planned a big Eobard Thawne cliffhanger. However, he mentioned that it is not going to be the ending they planned.

“There was going to be a big Thawne cliffhanger at the end of what this season would have been, but that’s not going to be the cliffhanger we get,” Gustin said.

He also mentioned that episode 19 will be the new finale of the current “The Flash” season.

“[Episode] 619, “Success Is Assured,” is going to end up being our finale, so we’re going to have a different cliffhanger than originally planned,” the actor added.

Gustin also mentioned that the new cliffhanger at the end of “The Flash” Season episode 19 serves as a “pretty good finale.”

He also spoke about Team Flash developing a new Speed Force in the upcoming episodes.

“Barry will have the Speed Gauge that Cisco and Caitlin developed to register how much energy he is using and make sure he is not wasting his speed, but in the meantime, this artificial Speed Force isn’t going to come together as quickly as we would like it to,” he said. However, he warned that when the Speed Force comes, it will come with a major sacrifice for Team Flash.

Talking about sacrifice, the actor also hinted at the problems between Barry and Iris. He stated that, when Barry figures out the truth, there is a major fight scene that will change things between the two for the rest of the season.

“The Flash” Season 6 episodes air Tuesdays on the CW Network.