The free app that will find you the cheapest and BEST takeaway deals near you right now 

As bars, cafes and restaurants around Australia are forced to close their doors and only offer takeaway services due to the coronavirus crisis, one handy app is making it easier for customers to find a quick meal deal and help businesses maintain an income.

Co-founded by celebrity chef Marco Pierre White, EatClub is a free downloadable app that offers customers an extensive string of deals worth up to 50 per cent off the total bill.

The original idea behind the app was initially to attract people to local restaurants rather than opting to home-delivery services, though now due to the new national restaurant restrictions the app is offering takeaway options only.

Regardless if the customer is looking for lunch, dinner or a quick snack, each deal depends on where the user is located.

After downloading EatClub users can browse through a list of top surrounding restaurants that have posted last minute deals.

A map and filter are also available for users to easily view what’s on offer in their area.

Three different icons pop-up on the map view revealing the deals currently available, deals that will soon go live and venues who haven’t posted a deal yet.

Once users have found and chosen a specific deal, the order is placed for pick-up.

Online the EatClub has received an average of 4.8 stars out of five with over 3,500 reviews.

‘The app is great haven’t really used it because there’s just not enough restaurants outside metro city area!’ another added.

Despite the number of positive reviews, some users said the app ‘wasn’t for them’ as they experienced some technical difficulties when ordering food.

‘Great deals but some restaurants don’t honour the offer. I have contacted EatClub on two occasions when restaurants have refused to honour the EatClub voucher. Both times [nothing was done] about my complaint,’ a third said.