‘The future of our people is in our hands’ – 16 iconic Irish sports stars send rallying call to the nation

“EVERYONE KNOWS THAT the Irish are the best fans in the world.

“We travel the world supporting this great little country, with our flags green jerseys and banners. We do our country proud wherever we go. Now it’s time for us all to unite, and rise to the occasion…”

#UniteByStayingApart Sixteen iconic Irish sports stars have sent this rallying call to the nation pic.twitter.com/86v2qozhId — The42.ie (@The42_ie) March 31, 2020

Sixteen iconic Irish sports stars have sent a rallying call to the nation amidst the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, urging the public to #UniteByStayingApart.

Robbie Keane, Shane Lowry, Brian O’Driscoll, Seamus Coleman, Peter O’Mahony, Bernard Brogan, Padraig Harrington, Joe Canning, Annalise Murphy, Colm Cooper, Henry Shefflin, Katie Mullan, Paul McGrath, Katie McCabe, Paul O’Connell and Derval O’Rourke all appear in the powerful video, which is circulating on social media this afternoon.

“We are facing into one of the biggest fights in our country’s history,” is one of the main messages within. “The future of our nation and our people is in our hands.”

Renowned Irish filmmaker Ross Whitaker — who directed and produced documentaries on Katie Taylor, Shane Lowry, Anthony Foley, and the recent The Boys in Green series – was on hand to put the brilliant, and emotive, video together.

