The Galaxy S20’s most exciting new feature has an expensive hidden cost

SAMSUNG’s latest flagship smartphone range – the Galaxy S20 – is not a cheap option at all. Starting from £799, you should probably swerve the entry-level model if you’re looking to use one of the most exciting new features available on the latest Galaxy S model.

Samsung Galaxy S20 comes packed with a raft of new features, including a rear-camera system redesigned from the ground-up to boost photos in tough low-light conditions, as well as 3x optical and AI-enhanced zoom up to 30x, so which should seriously upgrade your gig photography. And then there’s the ability to shoot 8K video from the all-new handset.

As anyone who has looked into buying an 8K TV set lately will tell you, that’s a very big deal. One of the biggest concerns for people looking into buying one of these TVs is the lack of 8K content around. Sure, YouTube offers a select number of 8K videos but not all TVs are capable of streaming the format via the built-in app… but that’s about it. So, the fact that every single one of your family holiday videos are now future-proofed in the pixel-packed format is a big deal. Unfortunately, shooting in 8K could well take its toll on your storage. According to SamMobile, which deep-dived into the settings on the Galaxy S20 handsets during the Galaxy Unpacked event this week, 8K video will take up around 600MB a minute. That’s 1.2GB for a two-minute clip in the format, which equates to 7680×4320 pixels.

Samsung limits Galaxy S20 owners to 5 minutes of continuous 8K footage, so you won’t be able to keep the camera rolling for too long in the memory-hogging mode. A five-minute clip should occupy around 3GB of space on the handset, the Seoul-based company has confirmed. In other words, if you’re planning to film in 8K a lot, you’ll want to opt for one of the models with more storage under the bonnet. And that comes with a hefty price tag. The entry-level Galaxy S20 model ships with 128GB of built-in storage, although not all of this is available to use for your media. Of course, you’ll be able to add a microSD card into the mix if you’re looking for a more affordable way of topping-up the storage. If you’re looking into more built-in storage, you’ll need to move to the Galaxy S20 Ultra. This maxed-out flagship has 100x zoom capabilities as well as a raft of other features unique to this pricier model. It also comes with 512GB of storage built-in, although that will set you back an eye-watering £1,399.

Not only that, but the company lets you add a microSD card with up to 1TB of additional storage. That’s a total of 1.5TB, which is a fair few 8K videos.