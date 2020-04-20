The ‘game-changing’ recipe for ‘poor man’s burger patties’ taking the internet by storm

An Australian woman has shared her recipe to make ‘meatless patty sandwiches’, which she describes as ‘poor mans burger patties’ as they only cost $2 per serve to make.

The mother-of-two used few staple ingredients including an egg, carrots, onion, chick peas, baked beans and spices to make the meal for her family of five.

‘We are typically a red meat and three vegetable kind of family but simply can’t afford to be right now. This meal was well under $10 to feed a family of five with leftovers for lunch,’ the woman wrote online.

The home recipe comes after a short supply of meats, particularly mince, has become difficult to find at supermarkets due to the coronavirus crisis.

The mum served the sandwich with lettuce, cheese, beetroot and grilled zucchini rounds – which was a winning meal in the household.

The woman also shared images of the ingredients to the Budget Friendly Meals Australia Facebook group, which currently has more than 48,000 members.

To make the patties, the woman combined the baked bins and chick peas in a mixing bowl, crushing them to form a thick texture.

She then added all the grated ingredients and spices into the bowl and combined well to form the patty shapes.

In a pan lined with oil, she cooked the patties until they turned golden brown and cooked through before serving them in the burgers.

The post was well received online by other home cooks, who praised the woman for sharing the alternate home recipe.

‘That actually looks really yum,’ one woman wrote, another added: ‘Oh brilliant idea! Might work for my meat hating [toddler]’.

‘Chickpeas are good for you and a great way to bulk up the meal and satisfy tummies,’ a third said.