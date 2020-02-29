The Government turns its back on Police and Civil Guard for the benefit of independentists

“The Government of Pedro Sánchez once again turns its back on the National Police and the Civil Guard and leaves aside the ILP (Popular Legislative Initiative) of JUSAPOL for the equalization of the State Security Forces and Bodies with the regional police “

According to a note from this union, “Sanchez demonstrates again the weakness of his executive, being at the mercy of the interests of” bad companies “, which has had to ally to continue occupying the armchair of Moncloa.”

The executive “succumbs to the demands of the most exacerbated independence, which forces the veto of the ILP of Security Forces and Bodies, so that the Mossos remain the highest paid police force.”

“Sanchez and his government Frankenstein water Catalonia and the Basque Country with millions and on the other hand deny the wage equalization, which he had previously supported, of the true guarantors of democracy in Spain, such as the State Security Forces and Bodies.”

Likewise, they stress that “the rejection of this ILP consolidates the contempt towards the State Security Forces and Bodies. “A decision that supposes a new breach of Mr. Sánchez’s program, which during the electoral campaign sided the National Police and the Civil Guard and now shows his true face and his true interests and leaves the National Police and the Civil guards. We have lost patience with the Government of Pedro Sánchez. ”

They announce that they will soon launch new protest actions.