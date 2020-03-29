The grand stretch really arrives today… because the clocks went forward last night

IT’S AN HOUR later for us all this morning after Daylight Savings took effect overnight.

The clocks went forward again as is customary at this time of year, so we can expect the grand stretch to well and truly arrive this evening.

In this testing times, make sure you washed your hands before and after changing the time on your clocks and watches this morning.

Here’s what you need to know about Daylight Savings:

Daylight Saving Time STARTED at 1am when clocks should have gone forward to 2am.

Sunrise and sunset will be an HOUR LATER from today.

For those of you already looking forward to getting that extra hour in bed back, Daylight Savings ends on Sunday 25 October.

Have a good day, all. And stay safe.