The great day of the Sandernistas – or not

The supermartes of the US Democratic primary paints well for Bernie Sanders, the self-proclaimed democratic socialist. The vote of the moderate wing of his party comes more divided than ever with at least four candidates disputing it: Mike Bloomberg on his first date with this election cycle, Joe Biden who hoped to leave reinforced yesterday from the South Carolina primaries – whose result is not I knew at the close of this edition – Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar. In the most radical sector of the Sanders party, only Senator Elizabeth Warren has a rival, whose possibilities are increasingly remote. That may imply that, as until now, despite obtaining quite poor results in the number of votes it receives, this Tuesday Sanders can continue adding delegates who give victory to this radical left that has emerged in the United States. As Sanders’s firm support of the Nicaraguan Sandinistas is well known, no one can be surprised that the myriad of young people who support their promises to spend billions of dollars on social policies, raise taxes and transform American democracy, are known as the… Sandernistas

In the first three primaries that have been held, Sanders won with very modest results. In Iowa, he took 26.5% of the “caucus” votes but in 2016, Hillary Clinton won there with 49.8% and Sanders took the … 49.6. That is, this year it had a collapse compared to its 2016 campaign. But it won. No one had ever won in that State with such a low percentage. And Sanders got it courtesy of the division of the moderate option of his party. We have already mentioned how something similar happened in New Hampshire: it has been imposed with 25.7% of the votes cast. But four years ago Sanders prevailed there with 60.1% of the votes. And the second one, Hillary Clinton, scored twelve points more than Sanders this year. And it can also be argued that in Nevada it has not played a great role despite winning.

It should be borne in mind that in the complex process of Democratic primaries, 3,979 delegates are elected who have their support backed in favor of a candidate. Therefore, in order to win the nomination in the first vote, 1,990 votes are needed. Not counting the 54 delegates awarded in yesterday’s primary in South Carolina, Sanders has 45 delegates, Buttigieg 25, Biden 15 … This Super Tuesday distributes 1,344 delegates in a single day.

The division of the moderate vote, which has helped the Sandernistas so far, can be accentuated on Tuesday by the emergence of Mike Bloomberg. The vote of its ideological sector will be further fractured and this may allow Sanders to win in most states despite achieving relatively small numbers of votes. But what is certain is that this Super Tuesday will produce a clean candidate. In the moderate sector of the party there will be several that cannot continue due to lack of funds. This threat hangs over Biden, for whom it was a matter of survival to win with force yesterday in South Carolina to be able to arrive with financial oxygen to Tuesday’s appointment. And from that day, the question will be who faces Sanders, if the campaign with almost inexhaustible funds from Bloomberg or one based on the bases of the party such as Biden or Buttigieg. And, meanwhile, the happiest man in the party is Donald Trump who sees how the Democrats weaken in this fratricidal struggle in which the most radical candidate, the leader of the Sandernistas, can prevail. .