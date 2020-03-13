The Greatest Dancer: Oti Mabuse leaves fans ‘in bits’ after winner makes surprise return

THE GREATEST DANCER returned this evening for the final instalment as one of the remaining four acts would be crowned the second ever winner of the dance contest. Tonight, viewers were left emotional as last year’s winner, Ellie Fergusson, made a return to the dancefloor.

BBC viewers tuned into the final of The Greatest Dancer this evening as each judge had one act battling it out to win. All the judges featured with their respective acts in the show opener tonight as Oti Mabuse left fans in tears after her act returned to dance with her once more.

Oti Mabuse is one of four judges on the dance competition alongside Todrick Hall, Cheryl and Matthew Morrison. The judges introduced the show in a spectacular opening routine for one final time as they were all dressed in gold. Viewers were left emotional as Oti’s winning act from last year, Ellie, returned to stage for this evening’s explosive opener. “Ellie and Oti!!!!! my heart I’ve missed them #greatestdancer,” wrote one fan.

Another viewer added: “Ellie and Oti, I’m in bits #GreatestDancer.” A third said: “Can’t believe we got an Oti and Ellie brief duet AND we are getting a Michael and Jowita and Oti trio later #GreatestDancer.” “WHY am I crying? #greatestdancer,” shared a fourth. A fifth commented: “It’s nice to see Ellie back on stage. She was sensational last year very worthy winner #GreatestDancer.”

Ellie Fergusson won the competition last year with Oti and later had the chance to feature on the last series of Strictly. Oti remains in the running to win tonight’s live finale with her act, Michael and Jowita. The pair danced with the Strictly star in a daring duet this evening as they wowed the panel with their breathtaking lifts. Prior to the routine, Oti admitted: “This is the hardest routine I‘ve even danced ever, and it’s very scary.”

Michael and Jowita expressed their desire to perform on follow dancing show, Strictly, which Jowita said: “At this round of the competition you have to show you are prepared to win The Greatest Dancer. “Strictly is our biggest dream so we are really pushing ourselves,” she added. The trio left the rest of the panel blown away, as Matthew said: “Wow you left it all out there on that dance floor, the great thing about you, you continue to do new stuff every week. “Oti, seeing you in this was absolutely incredible, you were just a joy to watch. That lift was insane, so good!”