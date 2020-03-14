The Greatest Dancer winners speak out on ‘very strict’ Oti Mabuse

OTI MABUSE led her act to another victory on The Greatest Dancer last weekend, as Michael and Jowita became champions in Saturday’s final. Now, the pair have spoken about their time on the show and revealed what it was really like to work alongside Oti.

BBC viewers saw Oti Mabuse lead Latin dancers, Michael and Jowita, to the title after beating close competition from Todrick Hall, Cheryl and Matthew Morrison’s acts. Speaking to Express.co.uk, the pair recently admitted dance captain Oti was “very strict” to work with after they secured the win last weekend.

Oti has had huge success in recent months after bagging a double victory on The Greatest Dancer as well as being crowned champion of last year’s Strictly Come Dancing. She lifted the coveted Glitterball Trophy alongside ex-Emmerdale star, Kelvin Fletcher after the pair beat off close competition from Karim Zeroual and EastEnders star Emma Barton. The duo became hugely popular with those watching at home and stormed through the competition without being in a single dance-off. Now, Oti has had another win in the form of The Greatest Dancer, where she scooped the title last weekend.

Oti’s act, Michael and Jowita, wowed viewers with their daring duet with the professional in the final which featured some breathtaking lifts. Prior to the routine, Oti had admitted: “This is the hardest routine I‘ve even danced ever, and it’s very scary.” After their win, the pair spoke out to Express.co.uk about their time on the competition. On the feeling of winning, Jowita noted: “It’s just unbelievable. The feeling is just so precious. We still can’t believe we actually won the show. “We’re still in a dream and we don’t want to wake up!”

Speaking out on what it was like to work with the Strictly star, Jowita revealed: “She’s very strict and she loves to work hard, but I think we really wanted to be good in the competition. “We really wanted to go as far as we can. So we also pushed as much as we could.” However, the pair complemented their dynamic with the star, with Jowita adding: “Actually, I think we got a really good vibe between us. “I also am very hard working with Michael and, and we really love to be like on a full-time pace.

“So it was actually it was hard, but it was a very joyful time because we just love what we are doing. “So the time we spent, it was long hours, but we didn’t feel that at all,” she gushed before they spoke out about their hope for the future. The pair haven’t stayed quiet about their wish to become professionals on Strictly, which they will get to appear on as guests later this year. Michael added: “Working with the Strictly winner is something which we can dream about.”