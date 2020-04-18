The Heartwarming Meaning Behind Kelly Clarkson’s New Song, ‘I Dare You’

Kelly Clarkson just gave the world everything it needed in the form of a song with her new single “I Dare You.”

On Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition,” “The Voice” coach appeared fresh-faced on a video chat with host Jimmy Fallon to dish all the details about the new song. Versions of the single were released on Thursday and have duets in six languages.

“I grew up singing opera and I got to sing in like French and Italian — the Latin based languages… I thought it’d be cool one day if in my career there was a song that kind of lent itself to that,” Clarkson explained how she came up with the idea of the multi-language singles.

Clarkson also shared that she’d been working on “I Dare You” for over a year and even had the release date picked out before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Instead of postponing her plans to drop the new song, she realized how the timing actually ended up being perfect.

“I dare you to love instead of fear,” the former “American Idol” contestant said of the record’s message.

“This song ironically is very fitting right now but before pandemic times, you know, its no secret as a nation we are super divided…you’d think it would be the opposite,” she added. “I thought the song would be cool to do in that sense and then all this [coronavirus] happened.”

For the other five languages of the record, Clarkson worked with Zaz for the French Version, Faouzia for the Arabic version, Blas Cantó for the Spanish version, Glasperlenspiel for the German version, and Maya Buskila for the Hebrew Version.

And if fans weren’t impressed enough already, she spilled that it only took her four days to learn and record the other versions of the songs.

“I recorded all of them in four days,” she said. “I thought I was going to have a brain aneurysm one night… I’ve never even spoken Hebrew or Arabic.”

“I Dare You” is available to download and stream now.