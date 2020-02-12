The huge wages Man City would have to pay Lionel Messi to seal surprise Barcelona transfer

Lionel Messi’s future is currently up for debate after his spat with Eric Abidal.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been tipped to leave the Spanish giants in the summer after a reported falling-out with sporting director Eric Abidal, with Manchester City rumoured to be interested. The Citizens will have to pay some eye-watering wages to secure his transfer, though.

Messi was involved in a public spat with Abidal earlier this week after the Barca chief criticised players' performances. When speaking about the decision to sack Ernesto Valverde, the former Barca defender said players weren't working hard enough, and results suffered as a consequence. But the Argentine phenom didn't take too kindly to that, taking to Instagram to call out the Frenchman, saying he should "name names". The spat led many to believe Abidal would lose his job in order to appease the six-time Ballon D'Or winner.

But Barcelona have taken the decision to keep Abidal in the job, and now there are fears in Catalonia over whether Messi will see this as an opportunity to try a new league. The Daily Mail reports that Manchester City are sniffing around the 32-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer of 2021. The Citizens are believed to be keen on a move for Messi, in order to reunite him with former boss Pep Guardiola. However, according to the Evening Standard, City will have to blow their wage budget out of the water to sign him.

The report claims Messi has the ability to become a free agent at the end of the current season if he chooses to, but City will have to pay his £57.2million-a-year wages [before taxes], more than anybody else in the team. The most likely scenario is that the Argentine extends his contract at the Nou Camp, using his pending free agency as leverage in negotiations. The same report from the Mail claims Barca will have to assure Messi that they will once again try to re-sign Neymar in the upcoming window. The Catalans tried to bring the Brazilian back to Spain last year, but were unable to agree a fee.