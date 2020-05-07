The Iconic launches massive HALF-PRICE flash sale on designer dresses for four hours on Thursday

The Iconic has launched a half-price sale on designer dresses from midday until 4pm on Thursday to celebrate the relaxation of social distancing restrictions in Australia.
For four hours only, housebound shoppers eagerly awaiting a return to normality can bag 500 frocks at a 50 percent discount from sought after names like Alice McCall, Steele, Camilla and Rotate Birger Christensen.
The site is also running a ‘Buy Two, Save 50%’ deal from Thursday, April 30 until Monday, May 4 with huge reductions on clothing and accessories for men and women.
This offer applies to brands including Calvin Klein, Bec & Bridge, Alias Mae, Shona Joy, By Johnny and Abrand Jeans.
Homegrown brands are generously reduced, with floral print dresses from Alice McCall slashed from $360 to $180, and crisp white shirts by Ellery cut from $900 to $450.
Elaborate bohemian gowns from Camilla are marked down from $700 to $350.
Prices on international labels have also been slashed, with 1980s-inspired mini-dresses from Danish design duo Rotate Birger Christensen marked down from $1,360 to $680, and colourful wrap-dresses by Stine Goya from $939 to $470.
Everyday styles are equally discounted, with maxi-dresses from Assembly cut from $90 to $45, and work dresses from Whistles from $300 to $150.
Skater and body-conscious dresses from Cotton On are reduced from $45 to a mere $22.50 and trendy Missguided frocks with over-sized sleeves cu from $60 to $30.
Checked midi-dresses from Only are reduced from $80 to just $40, while stocks last.
The discount also applies to designs from Manning Cartell, C/MEO Collective, Cecilie Copenhagen, Faithful and See By Chloe.
Sydneysiders can once again use The Iconic’s same-day delivery service which was suspended due to lockdown, meaning customers can wear their purchases within 24 hours of purchasing.
To shop the sales, visit The Iconic’s homepage here.
