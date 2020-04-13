The Kardashians: UCLA Gastroenterology Chief Doctor Grateful For Their Support Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Kardashians are extending their generous support to several organizations amid the coronavirus pandemic and these efforts are not left unappreciated especially by the University of California, Los Angeles.

Dr. Eric Esrailian, Chief of UCLA Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases, expressed his appreciation for Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian through Twitter and thanked the Kardashians for their support to the causes of UCLA. In addition, he mentioned that the Kardashians also supported The Promise Armenian Institute, the esophageal health and their medical staff.

Earlier, not only did UCLA post in their official Twitter account their gratitude to the Kardashian siblings but so did Dr. Esrailian.

A year ago, UCLA launched the Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health. As discussed in the UCLA newsroom, the said center, which is based in the UCLA Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases, was named after Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob’s father, who died in 2003 because of esophageal cancer. The center is reportedly specializing in holistic treatment relative to disorders of the esophagus, and at the same time, engaging in research and education in relation thereof.

People might have forgotten but April is Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month. Amid the global health crisis, UCLA recognizes the work the center had done thus far, as well as the efforts of Dr. Esrailian and the Kardashians not only within but outside the campus.

It is important to help the community by raising funds to support the frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Not only did Dr. Esrailian raise funds for UCLA Health, but he also raised awareness by supporting the education and conduct of research involving the disease, People reported.

UCLA Health, in response to Kim Kardashian’s tweet announcing their partnership with UCLA, said that her kind words inspired them to continue with their mission. They also thanked the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star for being a partner.

Kardashian not only remembered the 1st anniversary of UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health but also took the opportunity to thank those people who risk their lives every day for others to live.

In her Twitter post, Kardashian said that amid the health crisis, they [Kardashians] thought more about the frontline health workers.

Kanye West’s wife also announced on April 7, via Twitter, that she and her mom, Kris Jenner, would donate 20% of the profits from all sales of KKW Fragrance starting April 15 to May 15 to Blessings in a Backpack, a national organization whose purpose is to feed the kids while the schools are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.