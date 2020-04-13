‘The Last Kingdom’ Season 4: First Look At Uhtred’s Daughter

A set of new characters will be introduced in “The Last Kingdom” Season 4, including the daughter of Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon). The first look pictures of some of these new characters have been released online.

Ruby Hartley will play the role of Uhtred’s daughter Stiorra. A picture off the character from one of the scenes from the show has been posted on the official Instagram page of the series.

Two other major new characters on the show this year are the siblings Eardwulf (Jamie Blackley) and Eadith (Stefanie Martini). According to the character description, Eardwulf is the right hand man of Aethelred (Toby Regbo).

Some of the other new characters are Sigtryggr (Eysteinn Sigurdarson) and Wihtgar (Ossian Perret). Finn Elliot will be playing the role of Young Uhtred.

Filming of the next season has wrapped, and the show is currently in the post production phase of development. Cast member Eliza Butterworth, who will be reprising her role as Aelswith, appeared in a video to show the fans what a typical day looked like while filming “The Last Kingdom” Season 4.

Butterworth described her character as a pious and severe lady who thinks she has good intentions. Filming took place in Budapest, and the actress gave the fans a glimpse of the production set and the filming process.

Butterworth pointed out that the cast members tend to be silly and have fun on the set because some of the days can be really long with them having to wake up at 3 in the morning. The actress also shared the filming of an important scene involving the new king Edward (Timothy Innes).

“The Last Kingdom” Season 4 will be released on April 26th on Netflix. With the premiere date just a few weeks away, the team behind the TV series has suggested the fans to watch the show from the beginning to catch up on all that has happened so far in the story.