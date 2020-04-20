‘The Last Kingdom’ Season 4: Meet The Main Characters Ahead Of Premiere

Posters of the main characters in “The Last Kingdom” Season 4 have been released online ahead of the premiere. Along with Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) and his followers, there will be a few new characters who will play an important role in the story.

“Heroes and villains, allies and traitors, friends and foes,” the caption of the Instagram post read.

The character posters of some of the main characters, including Uhtred, have been released in the post. Some of the characters who can cause some problems for Uhtred on the show this year include Aethelred (Toby Regbo) and Aelswith (Eliza Butterworth). Among Uhtred’s followers, Sihtric (Arnas Fedaravicius) and Beocca (Ian Hart) will be back. The fans will also get to meet the sword wielding hero’s daughter Stiorra (Ruby Hartley).

Another set of character posters that have been released online show important characters like Aethelflaed (Millie Brady), Edward (Timonthy Innes), Finan (Mark Rowley), Aelflaed (Amelia Clarkson), Osferth (Ewan Mitchell), Eardwulf (Jamie Blackley), Sigtryggr (Eysteinn Sigurdarson), and Pyrlig (Cavan Clerkin). The social media post also reminded the fans that the release date of “The Last Kingdom” Season 4 is just a few days away.

Edward will step into the role as the new king on the show. A few behind-the-scenes pictures of the character have been released online that show the character sitting on his thrown. “Now there’s a man with the weight of Wessex on his shoulders,” the caption of the post reads.

As far as the villains of the show are concerned, the character posters released in another Instagram post tease the return of Haesten (Jeppe Beck Laursen) and Cnut (Magnus Bruun). The fans can also expect to see some high drama with Aethelhelm (Adrian Schiller). The other major characters on the show whose character posters have been released include Brida (Emily Cox), Aldhelm (James Northcote), Steapa (Adrian Bouchet), and Hild (Eva Birthistle).

The main plot of the show this year will be about Uhtred facing his uncle to take back the lands that rightfully belong to him. However, the warrior may have to deal with the tensions in Wessex first.

“The Last Kingdom” Season 4 will be released on April 26.