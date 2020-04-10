‘The Last Kingdom’ Season 4: Rise Of A Warrior King

“The Last Kingdom” Season 4 will mark the rise of a warrior king. Unlike Alfred (David Dawson), his son Edward (Timothy Innes) is a strong man who will be willing to pick up the sword in order to protect his kingdom. A new teaser still of the TV series has surfaced online that shows the young king preparing to take on the new challenges.

Steapa (Adrian Bouchet) will take on the responsibility of training the young king in the next season. Brouchet shared a preview still of the show on his Instagram page. The photo shows Alfred’s trusted warrior teaching Edward the art of sword fighting.

The picture shows a tense situation where Edward does not look happy about the training while Steapa can be seen smiling at the king. The training sessions should have some funny moments for the fans to enjoy. Another picture Bouchet shared online shows him in full costume and riding a horse.

While Edward may have shaky start with the sword in “The Last Kingdom” Season 4, he is sure to become an able warrior. A previously released teaser picture of the TV series showed Edward kneeling on a battlefield with bloodstains on his face.

Another teaser picture that was released online showed Edward standing with his army. The photos, however, don’t reveal who the young king will have to face in battle. Will it be an army of invading Danes? Or will there be a traitor Saxon who will pick up arms against Wessex?

What is interesting in these pictures is that Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) is missing. Alfred won most of his battles against his enemies thanks to Uhtred’s help. However, Edward appears to be able to manage without anyone’s help.

“The Last Kingdom” Season 4 will be released on April 26th on Netflix. It remains to be seen how the show will be different this time around after finding a new home.