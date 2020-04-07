‘The Last Of Us Part 2’, ‘Iron Man VR’ Delayed Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus Crisis

In a rather disappointing but unsurprising turn of events, “The Last of Us Part 2” and Marvel’s “Iron Man VR” have been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In an announcement on Twitter, publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that the release of the two said games will be delayed. They noted that the coronavirus pandemic is posing problems for them logistically, which is preventing them “from providing the launch experience players deserve.”

“The Last of Us part 2” was initially slated for a May 29 release, while the “Iron Man VR” game was scheduled for May 15. Unfortunately, Sony didn’t reveal a new release date for the two games, only saying that both will be delayed “until further notice.”

On the other hand, in a statement by Naughty Dog, they also expressed their disappointment over the postponement of the “The Last of Us Part 2” launch. However, in a bit of good news, the video game developer cited that they are “nearly done with development” and are just “fixing our final bugs.”

“Even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction,” Naughty Dog furthered in their statement.

“We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues.”

Unfortunately for gamers, this is already the second time that Naughty Dog’s highly anticipated action-adventure game has been delayed. Previously, “The Last of Us Part 2” was supposed to launch in February 2020, only to be moved to May due to quality concerns.

This is also not the first time that the launch of games has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. As reported earlier, the release of “Wasteland 3” has been moved from May 19 to August 28, also due to the global health crisis.

Moreover, Square Enix warned its customers that the shipment of “Final Fantasy 7 Remake” could be delayed because of the situation. While it will still launch on April 10, some players may not receive it on the day of its launch.