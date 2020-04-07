‘The Last Of Us Part 2’ Not Getting Playable Demo Despite Delayed Release

Fans hoping for a playable demo of “The Last of Us Part 2” should temper their expectations. It is not coming despite the delay of the game’s launch.

Last week, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog announced the delay of the latest installment of “The Last of Us” series due to the coronavirus crisis. Sony specifically pointed out logistical challenges as the reason for the postponement.

The game was initially slated for a May 29 release, but it has been delayed indefinitely as the future remains uncertain due to COVID-19.

With the delay, fans hoped that Naughty Dog will at least release a playable demo in order to reduce their disappointment. However, it simply won’t happen given the situation and the time and effort needed.

According to Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann in an interview with the PlayStation Blogcast, a press demo is very different from a public demo, as they cannot make sure the game is working well with the latter.

“That’s a massive amount of work that we don’t want to put our team through. We would rather put our focus on finishing the actual game,” Druckmann shared, via VG 24/7.

Despite this development, the Santa Monica-based developer previously shared that they are almost done with the development of the game. In fact, they are just fixing the “final bugs” before it is completed.

“We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues,” Naughty Dog said in a statement.

Aside from that, Sony and Naughty Dog also recently shared some screenshots, showing how its visuals elevated from its predecessor. While fans now have to wait for the full game to judge the gameplay, looking at the detailed new images alone promises that Part 2 will offer a better experience to players.

“The Last of Us Part 2” is a PlayStation 4-exclusive game. As of the present time, it still has no new release date after getting delayed for the second time this 2020.