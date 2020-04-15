‘The Last Of Us Part 2’ Release Date: Naughty Dog Boss Provides Update

While there is still no final release date for “The Last of Us Part 2,” Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann raises the hopes of fans with a new update.

On Twitter, Druckman posted a fan-made trailer that impressed him. What’s intriguing, however, is the caption on the video that saw the Naughty Dog exec write that they are “working hard with Sony” to release the game “as soon as possible.”

Although the announcement is vague and doesn’t really give too much, it is worth noting that there are fears “The Last of Us Part 2” would be delayed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Considering Druckmann’s latest tweet, however, it is highly likely that the game will still be made available this 2020.

To recall, the release of “The Last of Us Part 2” has been postponed indefinitely along with “Iron Man VR” due to the situation surrounding the coronavirus. Sony and Naughty Dog cited the logistical challenges brought by the situation as the reason for the delay.

The upcoming “The Last of Us” iteration was initially scheduled for a May 29 release before the postponement.

For what it’s worth, Druckmann’s latest reveal fits well with Naughty Dog’s previous statement that the game is nearing completion. In their announcement confirming the delay, the game developer noted that they are almost done with the game and are just fixing the final bugs.

“Even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction,” the Naughty Dog statement furthered.

“We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues.”

Sony and Naughty Dog have also decided against releasing a playable demo for the game. Moreover, in a rather surprising move, they refunded those who pre-ordered the game digitally.

While such actions suggest that “The Last of Us Part 2” is nowhere near release, it is also possible that they are just waiting for the coronavirus situation to settle down. With that said, once restrictions have been lifted, the game could be rolled out sooner rather than later.