‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2: Ahsoka Meets Baby Yoda In Stunning Fan Art

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is arguably the biggest character being introduced in “The Mandalorian” Season 2. And a new fan art has surfaced online that shows the former Jedi meeting and interacting with Baby Yoda.

Din Djarin (Perdro Pascal) has been traveling with The Child for a while now, and during his travels, he discovered that his young companion is Force sensitive. He will have to find someone to help guide Baby Yoda to use his powers properly, and the ideal person to do that will be Ahsoka.

Saby Menhei has created an illustration of Ahsoka cradling Baby Yoda in her arms. The former Jedi can be seen picking up The Child, while the young character tries to touch her face.

Ahsoka was first introduced in the “Clone Wars” animation series as a Padawan leaner. She quickly became a fan favorite and appeared in the “Rebels” animation series as an older and much more experienced Jedi. The character is all set to make her live action debut in “The Mandalorian” Season 2.

By bringing in Ahsoka Tano, the live action TV series has the opportunity to continue the story from where “Rebels” left off, CBR reported. The former Jedi was last seen exploring the galaxy to find her friend, while Din Djarin will be busy travelling to different planets to find jobs. The two stories can be intertwined if Ahsoka hires the bounty hunter to search for her friend.

The TV series has managed to become a big hit at a time when there is concern about the waning interest in the “Star Wars” franchise because of the movies. Will the bounty hunter emerge as the hero who will save the franchise?

Filming of “The Mandalorian” Season 2 has wrapped. Pascal recently shared a picture to compare his character with healthcare workers and referred to the latter as warriors of 2020.