‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Theories: Storylines Fans Can Expect From Main Characters

Baby Yoda and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) will be back in “The Mandalorian” Season 2. The show will also introduce the live action version of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). New theories have surfaced online that explore what the fans can expect to see in the storylines of these characters.

One of the elements of the story will be the past of some of the main characters. While Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) tries to make a living as a bounty hunter, he may start to discover the details about the past of his companion.

So far, the only details about Baby Yoda that have been revealed are that the baby was guarded by a well-armed group of mercenaries and Moff Gideon wants the baby for some reason. The next season may explore details related to the young character’s past.

According to a theory by Screen Rant, Baby Yoda was being held by one of the factions of the Empire. “The Mandalorian” Season 2 can explore how the Empire splintered into several groups that are being governed by the regional Moffs. The other possibility is that the people who were guarding The Child were Jedi sympathizers.

The inclusion of the Jedi in the plot will help bring in Ahsoka Tano. Baby Yoda is a Force sensitive, which makes it important for Din Djarin to meet someone who is familiar with the ways of the Force, Screen Rant reported.

As far as Moff Gideon is concerned, the show can explore questions like who he answers to and if there are other Moffs just like him, Screen Rant reported. The TV series can also explore details like where he came from, who trained him, and how he got the Darksaber.

“The Mandalorian” Season 2 is set to air in October. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.