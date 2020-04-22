‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Theory: Moff Gideon May Not Be Only Villain

Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) is the obvious main villain in “The Mandalorian” Season 2. However, according to a new theory, there is another big villain out there who is yet to make an appearance. The presence of the character has already been teased on the show, which many of the fans may have missed.

Baby Yoda is expected to continue to be at the center of the story, with Moff Gideon and his forces attempting to take the child away. According to a theory by Screen Rant, there is another character on the show who not only wants The Child but also wants to kill him.

The first season of the “Star Wars” live action series teased the presence of a villain who hired the droid IG-11 to go after The Child. While Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) was told to bring in Baby Yoda dead or alive, the droid’s instructions were specifically to kill the young Force wielder, which suggests that there is another villain on the show.

The villain who wants to kill Baby Yoda may be revealed in “The Mandalorian” Season 2. The plot of the show is also expected to reveal why the remnant forces of the Empire want The Child.

Some hints about the hidden storylines and unseen characters of the show may be revealed in the upcoming documentary series that will be released on Disney+ on May 4. The series will take the fans behind-the-scenes with new footage and interviews with the cast and crew.

According to Collider, the premiere episode of the documentary series will focus on directing. The directors will talk about how they worked on the show. The episode will give also the fans a glimpse of the filmmaking process.

Executive producer Jon Favreau will host a few roundtable discussions in the documentary series, according to the official “Star Wars” blog. It remains to be seen if they will talk about aspects in the first season that will have an impact on the future of the story.

Filming of “The Mandalorian” Season 2 has wrapped. The show is scheduled to premiere in October on Disney+.