‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 To Set Up Ahsoka Tano Spin-Off?

With the reports of Ahsoka Tano being introduced in “The Mandalorian” Season 2, expectations are high about what the producers will do with the character. Disney is already planning for a few spin-off shows based on the Jon Favreau series and the former Jedi may be the ideal candidate for a new solo series.

Ahsoka became a fan favourite character ever since she was introduced in the “Clone Wars” animation series. During an earnings call last month, Disney CEO Bob Iger teased that they will be introducing a few new characters in the second season of the “Star Wars” live action series and some of these characters will get their own spin-offs, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans assumed that the character they will get to see in a spin-off will be bounty hunter Boba Fett. However, with reports of Rosario Dawson playing Ahsoka surfacing online, it appears as though this character will play a big role in the future of the franchise.

Ahsoka has already appeared in the “Rebels” animation series and also in the last season of the “Clone Wars.” “The Mandalorian” Season 2 may now set the stage for more stories about the character’s journey.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ahsoka’s return on the show may have a connection to the Darksaber that the villain Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) has with him. The weapon once belonged to Sabine Wren, who was last seen joining Ahsoka in her search for their friend Ezra Bridger.

There is still no official confirmation that Ahsoka will be a part of the show this year. Favreau has so far only teased the return of Baby Yoda when he shared a picture of George Lucas’ visiting the production set earlier this year.

Filming of “The Mandalorian” Season 2 has wrapped. The show is set to air in October on Disney+.