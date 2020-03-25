‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2: What Ahsoka’s Return Means For The Story

After being a part of “Star Wars” animation shows, the character Ahsoka Tano will make her first live-action debut on “The Mandalorian” Season 2. While little is known about how the character will be a part of the story, a new theory explores where the fans will find the former Jedi.

According to Deadline, Rosario Dawson is expected to play the role of Ahsoka in the TV series. Details about the character’s storyline are currently being kept under wraps, but the report revealed that the character will only have a guest appearance rather than being a series regular.

Ahsoka’s live-action debut is a big deal for the TV series and the fans can expect the character to have a mini-arc that will span a few episodes on the show, Screen Rant reported. As far as the character’s story is concerned, it may have something to do with Baby Yoda or she could play a role in the battle against Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who will be the main villain in “The Mandalorian” Season 2.

The introduction of Ahsoka in the show will give the producers an opportunity to have someone on the show call The Child as Baby Yoda, Screen Rant reported. The former Jedi has worked with Master Yoda before and she will be able to recognize the species the force sensitive child belongs to.

Just as Baby Yoda wasn’t a part of the promotion material of the first season of the TV series, the producers are expected to keep Ahsoka’s introduction a secret while promoting Season 2. The popularity of the show allows the producers to keep the Jedi’s introduction a secret and then spring it as a surprise in one of the episodes.

Filming of “The Mandalorian” Season 2 has wrapped and the show is currently in the postproduction phase of development. The next season will premiere in October.