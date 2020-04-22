‘The Mandalorian’ TV Series: Season 3 Pre-Production Starting Despite Coronavirus Lockdown

The production of “The Mandalorian” Season 2 has wrapped, but the work of the show continues. Executive producer Jon Favreau and his team are reportedly busy working on Season 3 in their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The first “Star Wars” live action series is a big hit for Disney, and the show will air Season 2 later this year. Sources close to the show told Variety recently that the work for Season 3 has already started.

Favreau has reportedly been writing the scripts of Season 3 for a while now. According to insiders, his team has also been working with him these past few weeks despite the lockdown. Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang is supervising the art department while they come up with the concept arts for the show.

“We’ve just started pre-production and are looking into further adventures for the Mandalorian in Season 3,” a source told Variety. The production design team also began their work on April 20, and the reason why they are all working so hard this early is because they reportedly need a lot of “lead time” before the cameras start rolling.

New characters will be joining the show is Season 2. The biggest announcement is that the former Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) will be making her live action debut this year.

After suggesting that Jamie Lee Curtis has been cast, Making Star Wars has more confirmation about the veteran actress joining the TV series. A source has now revealed that the actress has read the script and even went through a costume fitting recently. She was previously spotted on the set, but there was no confirmation about her joining the show back then.

It is still not clear if Curtis’ character will appear in Season 2. If she is a part of the show this year, her role is expected to be a small one at first. The actress should play a more significant role in Season 3.

“The Mandalorian” Season 2 is set to air in October. The production of Season 3 may start in the fall, Bespin Bulletin reported.