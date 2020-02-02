The Masked Singer fans ‘gutted’ as Unicorn’s identity finally revealed: ‘Kinda sad’

THE MASKED SINGER’S Unicorn has had their identity blown after failing to win around the judges after yet another stellar performance. However, some fans weren’t too happy with who was hiding in the colourful costume.

Unicorn’s identity has been at the centre of much debate on The Masked Singer, with viewers of the ITV reality show convinced for weeks the celebrity showcasing their vocal talents was Dancing on Ice star, John Barrowman, 52. With more clues given about who was hiding in the costume, the game was given away in the latest instalment, with the majority of the judging panel believing Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears, 41, was the all star in front of them. Low and behold, they were right, but viewers were upset with the discovery.

Before they took to the stage for their fourth performance of the competition, one clue about Unicorn’s celebrity identity sealed the deal for two guest panellists. With Sharon Osbourne, 67, and Kelly Osbourne replacing judge Ken Jeong, 50, on the panel, they were shocked the contestant had a connection to their loved one, Ozzy Osbourne, 71. Explaining they’d been in the presence of the rock icon when they were naked, his daughter was convinced the celebrity was Jake and not John as many had presumed. As the theory came to fruition, some viewers were disappointed the former Doctor Who actor wasn’t unveiled to be the fantastical creature.

Taking to Twitter, one posted: “Gutted it’s not John Barrowman or someone from glee #MaskedSinger.” Another added: “Kinda sad that unicorn ISN’T John Barrowman #maskedsingeruk #MaskedSinger,” to which a third commented: “I cannot believe Unicorn isn’t John Barrowman wtf #MaskedSinger.” Bewildered by the reveal, a fourth wrote: “He truly must be the best master of disguise in his voice, for making me think it was John Barrowman for so long #maskedsingeruk #MaskedSinger #MaskedSinger.” A fifth remarked: “Remember when we all thought Jake Shears was gonna be John Barrowman? Good times! #Unicorn #MaskedSinger #MaskedSingerUK.”

Sharon and Kelly were dead set on Jake being the Unicorn before the reveal, with Davina McCall, 52, and Rita Ora, 29, also putting their bets behind the guess. However, fellow judge Jonathan Ross, 59, thought Drag Queen and Celebrity Big Brother champion Courtney Act, 37, might have been the all star behind the mask. Speaking of his decision to take part, Jake explained: “It’s just right up my ally. “It was a no brainer for me. I was so excited [to take part].”

“It’s been an absolute blast,” he concluded. As it was a double elimination in the latest instalment, another celebrity had their identity exposed after losing out to Unicorn and Fox. After a breathtaking rendition of My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion, 51, it was Duck who had to take off their mask. With many fans having already guessed correctly, it was Skin, 52, infamous as a duo act with Skunk Anansie, who had been taking part.

The latest reveals bring the grand total of celebrities who have been unmasked to seven, with five still battling it out to win the show. Former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, 47, was Butterfly, Pharaoh was former Home Secretary, Alan Johnson, 69, and Chameleon was Darkness singer, Justin Hawkins, 44. Tree was exposed as football manager Teddy Sheringham, 53, with Daisy being American chart topper, Kelis, 40. With the semi-final airing next weekend, who will fall at the final hurdle?

