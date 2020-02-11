The Masked Singer US: Who was the Masked Singer? Who was Robot?

THE MASKED SINGER US kicked off over the weekend but who was the first person to be unmasked? Here’s a look at who was the Masked Singer?

FOX series The Masked Singer US is back in all its wacky glory after kicking off on Sunday, February 2. Season three will see another group of contestants taking to the stage to show off their singing skills. While the stars performed in their costumes, the celebrity panel tried to figure out who the famous faces were underneath the mask.

The Masked Singer fever has already taken hold in the UK after the first-ever series launched on ITV in the new year. The reality series is in its infancy in Britain but the Americans have already had two seasons of the show. The Masked Singer started off in South Korea before sweeping across Asia and making it to America. FOX airs The Masked Singer on Sundays in the US with each episode seeing another star unmasked.

Who was the Masked Singer? The first star umasked on The Masked Singer US was rapper Lil Wayne. The star, real name Dwayne Michael Carter Junior, was disguised as Robot. He performed the Lenny Kravitz track Are You Gonna Go My Way but sadly he didn’t cut it with the judges. The panel comprised of Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy with Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx making a guest appearance.

Before Lil Wayne was revealed the panel made a number of guests about who the Robot could be. Among the guesses are Floyd Mayweather, Flavor Flav, Steve-O and Johnny Knoxwell, among others. Speaking about taking part, Lil Wayne said: “I did it for my kids. “It was unlike any experience I’ve ever had musically and performance-wise. It was awesome.”

He continued: “Keeping it a secret and all that, that was dope because I was in the studio this whole time and was practicing the songs in the studio and I couldn’t tell my engineers, Lil Wayne added: “The experience was everything I didn’t expect. “I will miss being the Robot, especially for my kids because they’re probably going to wish I was a real robot.” Six celebrities from the 18-strong line-up performed during the first episode.

Among the other stars to sing were White Tiger giving a rendition of Ice Ice Baby, Llama doing She Bangs, Kangaroo performing Dancing on My Own, Turtle doing Kiss From A Rose and Miss Monster belting out Something to Talk About. Another six stars are expected to be taking to the stage next week in the hopes of impressing the judges. Once again, another person is going to be sent packing from the show as their identity is revealed. The US edition confirmed its wacky line-up last week which also includes Banana, Taco, Swan, Kitty and Astronaut. The show is likely to keep viewers enthralled as they try to guess the voice underneath the mask.

