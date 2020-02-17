The Masked Singer: Who was the Masked Singer? Who is Fox?

THE MASKED SINGER semi-final took place this weekend and 5 acts became the final 3. Sadly Fox and Monster were sent home but who was the Masked Singer behind Fox?

Next weekend (Saturday, February 15) the winner of ITV’s The Masked Singer will be announced. During the semi-final (Saturday, February 8), two stars were revealed, with Fox being unmasked first, followed by Monster. Express.co.uk has everything you need to know about the celebrity behind Fox.

Who was the Masked Singer? Who is Fox? By the end of the series next week, 12 celebrities would have performed on the show, driving the nation crazy as they tried to guess their real identities. Each week, the judges, presenters Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross, singer Rita Ora and comedian Ken Jeong have been putting forward their suggestions about who is under the mask. After the stars performed tonight, the audience voted for who they wanted to see in next week’s final. Sadly, this meant two acts were unmasked during tonight’s semi-final and first to go was Fox. The second act to leave the competition was Monster, who was unmasked as singer and songwriter Cee Lo Green.

Before she revealed her true identity, the judges had one more guess at who was under the mask of the Fox. Rita Ora guessed the Fox was EastEnders star Martine McCutcheon and Davina McCall guessed it was West End star, Denise van Outen. Jonathan Ross guessed the women under the Fox was actress Tamzin Outhwaite and Ken Jeong guessed it was singer Elaine Paige. In the end, Davina was correct. The Fox was unmasked to be Denise van Outen.

After being unmasked, Denise said: “It has been fun because I’m mischievous. “Also, it has been good slinking around and misbehaving. I’m going to miss the fox. “It’s bizarre and it does feel really weird but it all starts to become a part of you and it starts to feel comfortable and I think it is going to be weird singing without it [the mask]. “I do very musical theatre songs and I never get to do these songs and it was the chance to do something different.” She added: “It has been the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Who is Denise van Outen? Tonight, Fox AKA Denise van Outen was sent home from the ITV competition. Denise van Outen is an English actress, singer, dancer and presenter. She rose to fame for her role as Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago both in the West End and on Broadway. Denise also went to present The Big Breakfast, Any Dream Will Do, Born to Shine and was a judge on Ireland’s Got Talent. In 2012, Denise came second place in the 10th series of Strictly Come Dancing with partner James Jordan.

Who has been unmasked so far on The Masked Singer? Hedgehog, Octopus and Queen Bee have all secured a spot in next week’s final of The Masked Singer. At the start of the competition, there were 12 contestants and nine of them have been unmasked to be a range of celebrities over the past few weeks. First to be unmasked was EastEnders star Patsy Palmer as Butterfly. She was followed by Former Home Secretary Alan Johnson as Pharaoh and The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins as Chameleon. Footballer Teddy Sherringham was unmasked as the fourth star on The Masked Singer and singer Kelis was unmasked as Daisy. Last week, the identity of Duck revealed as Skunk Anasie singer Skin and Scissor Sisters Jake Shears was revealed as the unicorn. Tonight, Denise van Outen was unmasked as Fox and signer-songwriter Cee Lo Green was unveiled to be monster.

