The Open Championship canceled due to coronavirus

Golf’s oldest major tournament, The Open Championship, will not be played in 2020.

However, golf is expected to announce later Monday that the majority of its major men’s tour events are being rescheduled instead of called off entirely, ESPN and Golf Digest reported Monday. That includes The Masters Tournament, which was scheduled to begin Thursday.

The 149th Open Championship was scheduled for July 16-19, but the Royal & Ancient — which plans and organizes the event — said it was forced to cancel the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The R&A plans to keep the next Open Championship at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England, the site scheduled to host the event this year. The R&A said it would move to that location in 2021.

“I can assure everyone that we explored every option for playing The Open this year but it is not going to be possible,” said R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers.

The 150th Open will be played at St. Andrews in July 2022, the R&A said Monday.

The Open was due to be played in Kent, England with the final round ending on July 19.

“But it has been necessary to cancel the Championship based on guidance from the UK Government, the health authorities, public services and The R&A’s advisers. This is the first time since the Second World War that golf’s original Championship, first played in 1860, has been canceled,” the R&A statement Monday read.

ESPN reported Monday that the PGA Tour would make a formal announcement on the status of the PGA Championship, U.S. Open, Masters, Ryder Cup and PGA Tour.

