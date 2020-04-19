The Open is cancelled for the first time since World War II amid coronavirus outbreak

The Open has joined the list of major sporting events that have been called off following the coronavirus outbreak.

The R&A confirmed the cancellation on Monday afternoon, making 2020 the first year without golf’s most prestigious tournament since 1945, when World War II was ongoing.

This year’s competition was scheduled to begin on July 16 at Royal St George’s in Kent. This was the 149th edition and will now be played between July 11-18 next year at the same course.

It means the 150th edition of The Open, set for St Andrews, has been moved to 2022.

A statement issued by the R&A read: ‘The R&A has decided to cancel The Open in 2020 due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. The Championship will next be played at Royal St George’s in 2021.

‘The Open was due to be played in Kent from 12-19 July but it has been necessary to cancel the Championship based on guidance from the UK Government, the health authorities, public services and The R&A’s advisers.

‘This is the first time since the Second World War that golf’s original Championship, first played in 1860, has been cancelled.

‘The 149th Open will be played at Royal St George’s from 11-18 July 2021.

‘The 150th Open will be played at St Andrews from 10-17 July 2022.

‘The R&A will transfer over 2020 purchased tickets and hospitality packages to The Open in 2021. Purchasers who no longer wish to (or are no longer able to) attend in 2021 will receive a full refund. Further information on this process will be sent directly to ticket and hospitality purchasers in due course.’

The cancellation of The Open has led to a revision of the schedule with the remaining three Majors all now slated to take place later in the year.

The PGA Championship has moved to August, the US Open in September and The Masters in the middle of November. The Ryder Cup remains scheduled for the end of September.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, ‘Our absolute priority is to protect the health and safety of the fans, players, officials, volunteers and staff involved in The Open.

‘We care deeply about this historic Championship and have made this decision with a heavy heart. We appreciate that this will be disappointing for a great many people around the world but we have to act responsibly during this pandemic and it is the right thing to do.

‘I can assure everyone that we have explored every option for playing The Open this year but it is not going to be possible.

‘There are many different considerations that go into organising a major sporting event of this scale.

‘We rely on the support of the emergency services, local authorities and a range of other organisations to stage the Championship and it would be unreasonable to place any additional demands on them when they have far more urgent priorities to deal with.

‘In recent weeks we have been working closely with those organisations as well as Royal St George’s, St Andrews Links Trust and the other golf bodies to resolve the remaining external factors and have done so as soon as we possibly could.

‘We are grateful to all of them for their assistance and co-operation throughout this process.

‘Most of all I would like to thank our fans around the world and all of our partners for their support and understanding. At a difficult time like this we have to recognise that sport must stand aside to let people focus on keeping themselves and their families healthy and safe.

‘We are committed to supporting our community in the weeks and months ahead and will do everything in our power to help golf come through this crisis.’

‘The R&A’s remaining professional and amateur championships scheduled this year are under review and we will continue to update on any further changes.’

Shane Lowry is the current holder of the Claret Jug, after an emphatic six-shot victory in the 2019 tournament at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

His defence of his first major title is now on hold for another year.

The Masters, which would have been played this week, was also postponed but there are hopes that the tournament at Augusta can be played later in 2020.

The same applies to the US PGA Championship but there has not been any indication yet of how the 2020 calendar could be reshaped.

The Ryder Cup, scheduled for late September at Whistling Straits, is still planned to go ahead as things stand.

Tommy Fleetwood has said the tournament can ‘provide light at the end of the tunnel’ in the global fight against coronavirus.

‘I think there are certain events that would be an amazing torch for a turn in how the world is getting on and the Ryder Cup would be one of them,’ Fleetwood said.