The opposition registers two motions of censure against Macron after announcing its pension reform

The conservative group Los Republicanos in the French National Assembly on Saturday presented a motion of censure against the Government of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, for his decision to want to approve the pension reform without the vote in that chamber. To this is also added a second motion presented by the left.

The president of the conservatives, Damien Abad, told the press that they cannot accept that a “so important” and “fundamental” bill will not be voted. The Republicans launched their motion independently. In order to be presented, the support of 58 deputies is needed.

The opposition had 24 hours from the announcement this Saturday of Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, that the Executive will resort to article 49.3 of the Constitution to skip the parliamentary vote and, once submitted, there is a 48-hour deadline for that motion be voted If it had not done so, the bill would have been automatically approved in the Assembly.

Now, if the Executive overcomes the motion of censure, the text will go to the Senate for a first reading in that chamber and, if there are discrepancies, it would go back to the Assembly, where the Executive could again use that constitutional article, qualified by the opposition of undemocratic.

For the French conservatives, the pension reform undertaken by the Government, which wants to establish a universal pension system that ends the current 42 different regimes, has been a “failure” both in substance and in form.

The last time 49.3 was used was in 2016. The then Prime Minister, Manuel Valls, did so to approve the equally controversial labor reform, which also provoked street protests.

Since the foundation of the V Republic in France in 1958, this method, unpopular because it is considered an approval by force, has been used 86 times. .