The Players Championship: Who is Rory McIlroy playing with? Tee times, featured groups

The Players Championship gets underway this week with the world’s best golfers descending on Florida to take on the iconic TPC Sawgrass course. Tiger Woods will not be in action, with the 44-year-old still feeling some stiffness in his back but that doesn’t take away from the strong field at play this week.

Rory McIlroy is the defending champion in what proved to be a pulsating final round in the 2019 tournament and he is favourite to defend his title this year after a strong start to 2020.

He’s making history having had seven consecutive top-five finishes with only Woods managing the same feat in the past 20 years.

But there will be plenty of competition, namely in Spaniard Jon Rahm who will no doubt be looking to avenge his final-round implosion from last year.

The 25-year-old carded an impressive round of 61 at the WGC-Mexico Championship last month as he finished tied-third while strong performances at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Phoenix Open will give him confidence of having a chance this week.