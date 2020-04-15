The Remote: Quiz, Michael Jordan and tips for tiny artists – it’s your weekly TV guide

AS WE ALL get used to the new measures brought in to restrict the spread of the coronavirus, it’s fair to assume there’ll be a growing number of combatants in the battle for the remote control in most households.

With a greater than ever selection of content available – not just on TV but on phones and tablets, ironically, that paradox of choice can make it even more difficult to find something everyone can enjoy at the same time.

Here at The Remote we’ll be trawling through the TV listings to bring you a range of recommendations each week, including shows for the kids, favourites everyone in the household – either in family homes or apartment shares – can enjoy together, and must-see Irish-produced content the whole country will be watching as one.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Stay tuned…

Something half the country will be watching…



Source: ITV/YouTube

Quiz: This ITV series looks into the background of the scandal that rocked one of the UK’s most popular quiz shows, Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

It has a stellar cast – Matthew McFadyen and Sian Clifford play Charles and Diana Ingram, while Michael Sheen is unrecognisable as Chris Tarrant.

Watch as they try to unravel the question: did Diana cough at strategic moments in order to help her husband win?

When can I watch it? Part two and three are on tonight and tomorrow night at 9pm.

Something funny…



Source: YouTube Movies/YouTube

Mrs Doubtfire: The classic modern comedy will make you laugh but also weep a tiny bit (sorry).

As you probably know, it’s about a couple who break up… and then a very unusual childminder shows up at the front door. Robin Williams and Sally Fields star in this 1993 gem, directed by Chris Columbus (and based on the Anne Fine book).

When can I watch it? Sunday at 3.25pm on RTÉ One

Something to watch as a family…



Source: Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube

Moana: Settle down on the couch (whether you’ve kids or not) and enjoy this lovely Disney film about a young girl who sets off on a quest to save her island.

When can I watch it: Saturday at 6.35pm on RTÉ One

Something to stream…

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: If there’s one thing that will bring us comfort at the moment, it’s cooking really nice food. Jamie Oliver’s new season helps us make the most out of leftovers and also gives us tips and hacks ‘tailored for the unique times we’re living in’. Yum.

When can I watch it? It’s on Channel4′s All4 service, which you need to register to watch.

Something sporty…



Source: ESPN/YouTube

The Last Dance: A documentary miniseries about an iconic sports team.

Relive the glory days of the Chicago Bulls – the highs and lows of the legendary team in the late 1990s, particularly focusing on the player Michael Jordan.

When can I watch it? It’s on Netflix from Sunday.

Something to help with homeschooling…

Learn to draw with Marvel Comics’ Will Sliney: Have a budding artist on your hands at home?

Irish artist Will Sliney from Marvel Comics will join the RTÉ Home School Hub team on RTÉ2 this week with a special new ‘learn how to draw’ feature. You might already be familiar with his #wewilldraw hashtag on Twitter, and now he has created 10 five minute shorts for the show, including two special characters, which he will teach kids how to draw.

When can I watch it? RTÉ Home School Hub continues every weekday on RTÉ2 at 11am, with a catch-up programme later in the day, RTÉ Home School Extra at 4.15pm.

Something from the archives…

Hardy Bucks: If you’re in need of a good laugh, check out Hardy Bucks, which ran from 2010 – 2018.

If you’re not familiar with it, it’s a mockumentary series about a group of rather interesting and wayward young men in a small town. It’s gas.

When can I watch it? It’s available on RTÉ Player box sets.

Something for my lunch break…

Murder She Wrote: On weekdays at lunch time, you can catch up with the amazing Jessica Fletcher in this long, long, long-running murder mystery serial. This is the ultimate escapist series to watch while eating lunch and will take you far, far away from all things coronavirus.

Where can I see it? TG4 weekdays from 1.05 – 2pm.