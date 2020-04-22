The Remote: Scannal tackles the Bertie Bowl and an hour of sewing on the BBC – your weekly TV Guide

YOU KNOW THE score now.

With The Remote, we’ll be trawling through the TV listings to bring you a range of recommendations each week.

We’ll focus mainly on free-to-air TV and freely available streaming services – with the occasional recommendation from subscription services too.

Something half the country will be watching…



Source: RTÉ

Gerry Ryan: A Legacy. It’s been ten years since RTÉ broadcaster Gerry Ryan’s sudden passing. His death at the age of 53 shocked the nation and provoked an outpouring of public sympathy across Ireland.

This documentary gives a unique insight into Gerry’s life and career using unseen archive footage from Gerry’s life, and features contributions from those close to him.

When’s it on? RTÉ One this Sunday night at 9.30pm.

Something to watch as a family…



Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Space Jam: A beloved Looney Tunes caper. After a monstrous group seeks to enslave Bugs Bunny and pals, the only way they can win their freedom is via an all-or-nothing game of basketball. Can superstar NBA player Michael Jordan save Bugs, Daffy and their friends when they need it most?

Come for the slapstick animated characters, stay for a bizarre turn from Bill Murray who also comes to the toons’ aid. (The original website from the 1996 film also still exists).

When can I watch it? It’s available on Netflix now.

Something to stream…



Source: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube

Man in the High Castle. If you’ve exhausted the usual list of series to stream, the lesser known Man in the High Castle could be your next series to binge.

Set in a dystopian America where the Nazis and Japanese have won World War II, the series features a grim vision of what could have been.

As the main characters struggle against their oppressors, they come into contact with a group of resistance fighters who share reels of film depicting an alternate reality to their own – where the Allies triumphed. Do these reels of film – created by the mysterious Man in the High Castle – offer them a way out of their plight?

When can I watch it? Four series of the show are available on Amazon Prime

Something sporty…

Bertie Ahern speaks to @GarryMacDonncha about the #BertieBowl check this teaser out !

& don’t miss #SCANNAL Tuesday @RTEOne 8pm ! @CMacCoille @fitzmaidan @mairinnighadhra @AineEibhlin @aindriudepaor pic.twitter.com/n20SbjLH3A — RTÉ_Scannal (@RTE_Scannal) April 18, 2020

Scannal: Bertie Bowl. RTÉ’s Scannal series looks at major events in recent Irish history, and this edition looks at the infamous Bertie Bowl project.

The former Taoiseach himself speaks about the building that was intended to be a national stadium that would host rugby, soccer and GAA games. Many of Ahern’s opponents dismissed the stadium as a vanity project for the sports-mad, Dublin-born taoiseach. This documentary gives you the inside story.

When can I watch it? It’s on RTÉ One at 8pm this evening, and on RTÉ 2 at 8.30pm on Wednesday night.

Something musical…



Source: TG4

Slí na mBeaglaoich: Renowned West Kerry traditional musicians, Father and son Breanndán and Cormac Ó Beaglaoich travel up the West coast of Ireland from Kerry to Donegal in their 40-year-old camper van, Beauty, on a journey of musical discovery.

In this exciting new six-part traditional music series, they meet with friends old and new, traditional musicians and artists as they embark on this trip to unearth some of the most exciting musicians, singers and dancers of the Wild Atlantic Way.

When’s it on? TG4 at 9.30pm this Sunday.

Something to help with homeschooling…

Cúla4 ar scoil. This programme will cater for primary school children who attend Gaelscoileanna and Gaeltacht schools.

The half-hour programme will be broadcast from Scoil na bhForbacha in the Connemara Gaeltacht and will be presented by primary school teachers, Caitríona Ní Chualáin and Fiachra Ó Dubhghaill, with contributions from teachers and facilitators from other communities and Gaeltacht regions, incorporating a range of dialects.

The programme will have a weekly theme and the lesson objectives and learning outcomes drawn from the primary school curriculum will be presented in an engaging and interactive manner.

When’s it on? Weekdays from 10am-10.30am on TG4.

Something from the archives…

Paths to Freedom: When this writer spoke to Joe Duffy earlier this week, the Liveline presenter suggested this old RTÉ show as a “hidden gem”.

Paths to Freedom is a six-part series starring Jeremy and Rats, who have both recently been released from a Dublin prison. It’s gas and well worth a watch.

When can I watch it? It’s available on demand on the RTÉ Player now.

Something my housemates will slag me for watching…

The Great British Sewing Bee: In the grand tradition of British television reality programmes putting the words “great” in front of it, the Great British Sewing Bee is back.

Like the bake off, contestants are given a series of tasks to complete within the allotted time. Here, instead of baking cakes, they’re making clothes.

And it all makes up an enjoyable hour of television.

When can I watch it? It’s on BBC One on Wednesday at 9pm.