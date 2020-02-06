The role Ed Woodward played in agreeing Bruno Fernandes transfer to Man Utd

Ed Woodward has helped Manchester United take a huge step towards their first signing of the window.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward played a crucial role in agreeing a deal with Sporting Lisbon for Bruno Fernandes, says Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol. United have finally agreed a fee with Sporting of £46.6million up front with £8.5m in add-ons. Personal terms now need to be agreed between United and Fernandes.

Woodward has received a lot of criticism for his role at United in recent seasons, with club legend Gary Neville calling for his sacking after years of what he said was poor recruitment. But Solhekol says Woodward personally agreed a deal for Fernandes with the Sporting director Hugo Viana. “It is great news for Ed Woodward because we’re being told tonight that he’s personally agreed this deal with the Sporting director of football Hugo Viana,” Solhekol said on Sky Sports News. “So he is the one who has been driving this deal.

“A lot of people have been criticising him about the fact that his record apparently in the transfer market has been a bit hit and miss. “But this is not just fantastic news for Manchester United supporters and the club, but also for Ed Woodward.” Barcelona emerged as a potential destination for Fernandes on Tuesday and the La Liga giants are also said to have agreed a fee with Sporting. However, Solhekol says United is the preferred destination for the 25-year-old midfielder. Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Ed Woodward focused on £140m duo, Bruno Fernandes agreement [BLOG]

“The information we have this evening is that his preference at the moment, this could change, his preference at the moment is Manchester United,” Solhekol added. “I’m being told at the moment our understanding his likely destination is Manchester United. “This is a player that Manchester United tried to sign last summer, they’ve been trying to sign him all this month, we’ve talked about him every day. “There was this impasse between Manchester United and Sporting.

“Sporting wanted €60m, Manchester United refusing to go above €50m. “Then Jorge Mendes the super agent became involved, Barcelona came in for him as well. “Now with time running out Manchester United have increased their offer. “I think Sporting will accept what is on the table because Sporting need money.