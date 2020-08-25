The scandals are piling up for Boris Johnson – but luckily, they’re obscured by all the dead bodies

In normal times – you know, the sort you can vaguely recall, like white dog poo or Paul Hogan – it is the kind of story which would have dominated every front page and every news bulletin.

A middle-class British mum, wrongly jailed by fundmentalist tyrants, had her sentence extended… by the Foreign and Commonwealth Secretary whose job it was to get her home.

That would usually be a scandal. A resigning matter. Back in the days when right and wrong mattered more than trending topics and generalised outrage, it would have been something no politician, and very few governments, could survive.

But we live in interesting times. Scandals abound, resigning matters have become laughing ones, and the Illuminati are engaged in a global game of Soggy Biscuit in which ordinary people are the biscuit. So the fact that Boris Johnson got Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe an extra 3 years in an Iranian jail is nothing more than a flick at the end of the news list.

The claim, in a BBC Panorama documentary, is that a deal was on the table for Nazanin to be freed. Her husband Richard Ratcliffe had even been given a date, December 28, 2017, for her return to the UK. That would have been 19 months since she was first arrested.

But in November, Johnson, then Foreign Secretary, blundered in front of a select committee when asked what he was doing to get her home. Under attack, and renowned for never reading his briefing papers, he said Nazanin was teaching Iranians to be journalists – the crime she had been accused of to justify her detention by the regime, and which she had never committed for the simple reason that she is not a journalist.

Johnson’s head-desk moment got Nazanin’s case more and wider coverage than it’s had today. MPs, newspapers, and the charity which employed Nazanin begged him, within minutes, to correct his mistake because of the incredible damage he was doing to the battle to bring her home. At the time, few people knew there was a date for her release. Her husband knew, and so did Boris Johnson.

It took him a week to grudgingly admit he was wrong. In that time, the Iranian judiciary praised him for “shedding new light” on her case, cancelled her planned release, and began talking about a second trial with a possible extra 5-year sentence.

In the Mirror today, the revelation that Nazanin could have come home 3 years ago got 167 words on page 2. In the Mail it was 309 words on page 22, in the Telegraph 182 words on page 9, the Sun 195 words on page 16, and in the Metro – in normal times the highest-circulation newspaper in the country – you would need to squint to see the 70 words it devoted to Nazanin on page 6.

And before you get irate at the awful newspapers, that’s a pretty good showing. They all found a way to squeeze it in with a news list that included, today alone, a baby death cover-up, a possible new serial killer, a speedboat tragedy, nationwide schools chaos, and government predictions that we’ll be living out of dustbins by Christmas.

It’s all news we’ve heard before, and in an average week, an average journalist might expect to deal with a couple of them. But never all of them, and certainly never in August.

Either Silly Season, that period in which idle reporters were sent off to find the Beast of Bodmin or Nessie or anything else that might fill a page, has got so big it can no longer be seen, or it’s been eaten by… oh yes… one of those African big cats that are now widely considered to be a perfectly normal housepet.

It would be reassuring, in a way, if it was the result of a government conspiracy to inure its citizens to awfulness as it proceeded to intentionally dismantle normality and line the pockets of venture capitalists. But that would require coherence, organisation, and intelligence.

What we’ve got here is the result of putting a person who doesn’t read enough, and talks a lot of crap, in charge of something. In Nazanin’s case, he made a mess, got found out, blundered around, blamed someone else, and wouldn’t admit he was wrong until it was too late to fix it.

Exactly the same process has happened with the country Johnson is now nominally in charge of. The number of messes in his wake indicates political incontinence, an inability to not crap on Britain. He blunders around, comes under attack, blames the migrants or the Chinese or Europe, and won’t admit his own part in the catastrophe. The scandals have piled up to the point they should have toppled him, but luckily for him they’re obscured by the dead bodies which are piled even higher.

Without any effort made at maintenance, normality has crumbled. The schools are in chaos, the economy is buggered, and the hedge funds are cashing in purely by accident , which is much more terrifying.

It used to be that news broke on a Sunday, was spun overnight for the Mondays, developed during the week, was subject of in-depth features at the weekend, and then refreshed. But now, it’s just one, long, neverending, Tory twat-off, and repeated promises by Johnson to take personal charge of whatever just went wrong, but not yet, maybe next week.

Just when you think no-one could possibly be more calamitous and incompetent than Chris Grayling, Gavin Williamson asks you to hold his beer. When he has thoroughly covered himself in so much shame he’s close to drowning in it, Matt Hancock rides in to say he’s doing “his best in difficult circumstances”.

What’s that, Matthew? Difficult circumstances, you say? Considering the government’s record since December is a telescopic omnishambles in which every fresh cock-up seems to fit neatly on top of the last one which was only last week, I’d have to agree with you. It IS difficult to do that.

And just when it’s all gone to s***, again, Johnson is found trespassing in the Hebrides and getting shopped to the papers after being spotted on the dog walk. These two things are so very definitely going to get him in trouble that anyone who hasn’t been drinking Russian-spiked tea would have avoided doing them, but not Johnson. Put a silly hat on while you’re at it, why don’t you.

Since 2017, Nazanin has served another 3 years in jail. She’s had breast lumps, health fears, mental problems, and said goodbye to her daughter who has gone from being a toddler to starting school in the UK.

Panorama refrained from pointing the finger of blame at Johnson, because her detention is thought to be connected to a disagreement over £400million which the UK was paid in 1979 for 1,500 tanks it sold to the Shah of Iran before he was toppled by the mullahs. The tanks were never delivered, but the money was also never returned.

In pure business terms, the cash was owed to the Iranian government in 1979 and should have been paid. Instead it became a diplomatic pawn, used to punish a government of which ours disapproved. Forty years later the same is being done with Nazanin, by mullahs who need the cash but are under sanctions, and therefore shouldn’t get it.

A diplomat would find a way out of the stalemate. A statesman would make a deal to declare a win. And a moral man would do whatever it took to free someone whose continued suffering is his moral responsibility. Johnson has not, and will not, do any of those things. Even if her jail time is down to cash rather than loose talk, it’s still his failure.

Nazanin and her family are paying the human cost for his blundering – and for a nation’s delirious decision to put a man who can’t put his hat on straight in charge of anything more complicated than a spoon.